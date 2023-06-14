OCEAN CITY, Md. - The National Aquarium Stranding Response announced in a Facebook post today that a juvenile loggerhead turtle was rescued this month from the bay in Ocean City.
Stranding Response says the seaturtle was rescued by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources on June 2nd. The turtle was reportedly lethargic and covered with epibiota, or organisms that live on the surface of other creatures.
The National Aquarium Stranding Response says the reptile was transferred to rehabilitation where it is reported to be doing well.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, loggerhead turtles primarily nest along the Atlantic coast of Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, and North Carolina. They are listed under the Endangered Species Act as endangered in the Northwest Atlantic.