Lone Star Rodeo, Monsters of Metal return to Salisbury Civic Center; entry changes announced

SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico Civic Center will host two weekends of events later this month, with the Lone Star Rodeo set for Jan. 23–24 and Monsters of Metal: Blizzard Bash scheduled for Jan. 30–31.
Both events will feature Friday and Saturday shows. For public safety, Glen Avenue between St. Albans Drive and Civic Avenue will be closed Jan. 23 from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Jan. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Jan. 30–31 from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Because of ongoing renovations, the Normandy Arena doors and box office will be closed. Event entry and ticket sales will be relocated to the Flanders Rooms on the Glen Avenue side of the building. Traffic into the Glen Avenue parking lot will be one-way, and visitors are asked to follow posted signage and directions from event staff. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged.
More information on these events can be found at the Wicomico Civic Center’s website.