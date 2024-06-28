DOVER, Del.- The joint-use agreement, nearly 10 years in the making, will allow commercial flights to operate out of the base. This agreement will permit 25,000 takeoffs and landings per year, but it is currently limited to cargo flights, not passenger planes.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen remains hopeful about future expansions. "Hopefully that might be an eventuality, but at this point in time, we have been in contact with DHL, Amazon, UPS, and FedEx, as well as other major freight carriers," Christiansen said.
City Manager Dave Hugg mentioned the potential for charter flights and emphasized the goal of keeping Air Force veterans in Dover. "Maybe we can capture some of the airmen who have great skills and are retiring. They might think, 'Oh, I can leave my job as a mechanic for the Air Force and come to work right here in Dover,'" Hugg explained.
The city also aims to attract young people to careers in the aerospace industry. "We are going to partner with the schools to develop pathways for young folks into these aerodynamic jobs that could be coming here," Christiansen noted.
The agreement, drafted in collaboration with the Delaware River and Bay Authority and the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), is modeled after a similar arrangement at a South Carolina Air Force base. Once finalized, it could lead to the immediate commencement of commercial cargo flights at DAFB.
City officials highlight that the deal, currently awaiting final approval in Washington, will also eliminate the requirement for commercial planes to give early notice before flying into the base and remove the landing fee at Dover.
The partnership marks a significant step forward for Dover, enhancing its position as a strategic logistics hub and providing economic benefits to the local community.