OCEAN CITY, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation says long-term repairs to the Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge will continue in Worcester County on January 3rd.
Crews will continue work on the bridge, which sits over the Sinepuxent Bay in Ocean City, beginning on Friday, January 3rd. State highway officials say they will work 24 hours a day on the "machinery room areas of the drawspan, necessitating roadway, sidewalk, and marine channel closures."
Work is scheduled to be completed by March 17th, weather permitting.
While work is ongoing, two eastbound lanes and the eastbound sidewalk of the bridge will be closed. Two-way traffic will take place on the westbound lanes of the bridge.
Additionally, MDOT says during this time, the marine channel will be blocked with construction barges and closed to all vessels for the installation of new structural portions of the bridge. Any vessels that do not require the drawspan to be opened may pass under adjacent spans.