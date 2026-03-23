Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts of 30 to 40 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&