Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.