ANNAPOLIS, MD. -- Maryland's Freedom Caucus launched a "Lower Electric Bills Now" energy platform Thursday, targeting rising electric bill rates across the state. Neighbors across Maryland are also continuing to fight back against the rising rates.
"They've been passing policies at the state level that you could have predicted would increase your energy bills," U-S Congressman and National Freedom Caucus chair Andy Harris said at a press conference Thursday.
Members ofMaryland's Freedom Caucus also attended the press conference Thursday, stating they're collectively looking to attack Maryland's 'energy crisis' head-on.
Harris told WBOC the issue is statewide, and heavily impacts parts of the Eastern Shore.
"We get daily emails and texts saying 'my electric bill used to be $150, $170 dollars, and now it's $300, $400, even $500 dollars," Harris said.
The state caucus' proposed solution included four main points:
1. Federal Intervention to keep power plants open statewide.
2. Halting "EmPOWER Maryland" fees on electric bills.
3. Repealing or Reforming the Climate Solutions Act (2022) -- which requires higher margins of clean energy to be used statewide.
4. Reduce spending from Governor Wes Moore's $180-million dollar climate department.
"The price of energy is going up," Harris said."Until they figure out how to bring the cost of energy down in Maryland they should relieve us of all the taxes and fees that the government has imposed."
Harris told WBOC he and members of the state Freedom Caucus are urging the governor to do something about the rising rates immediately.Harris said,if the caucus' proposal were enacted, those impacted by higher rates would see relief immediately.
Muhammad Khan, a Delmarva Power customer in Salisbury, has a petition of more than 16,000 other concerned customers so far.
"We cannot survive paying $800 bills along with paying for mortgages, and there's already high prices for food right now," Khan said.
Khan said he hopes to send the petition to Governor Moore's office in hopes of seeing some relief. Khan also said he and some other customers who signed the petition plan to take legal action against Delmarva Power.
"I think the main concern is not how much people are paying on their bills but the extra costs associated with delivering energy to the people's homes," Khan said.
In a statement from the Governor's office, WBOC was told that the Governor is advocating for lower power bills at the state-level.
"No Marylander should have to choose between keeping the lights on and putting food on the table," the statement read. "Our administration is actively fighting for residents by advocating against cases before the Public Service Commission that would increase energy bills, while also incentivizing investments in our energy infrastructure."
The Governor's Office also told WBOC that long-term market stability requires sustainable and cost-effective infrastructure.
"Governor Moore introduced the ENERGIZE Maryland Act to help create more in-state clean energy generation, invest in Maryland’s workforce, and help Maryland ratepayers," the statement read.
The Governor's Office urges any Marylander struggling to pay their electric bill to visit the state's Office of Home Energy Website or to call 1-800-332-6347.