DOVER, DE - Delaware’s Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long has formally entered the race for Governor and filed her candidacy paperwork.
Hall-Long officially filed Tuesday, April 16th, according to the Delaware Department of Elections.
Hall-Long has served as Lieutenant Governor since 2017 and previously served in the State Senate and State House.
"I am thrilled to officially file my candidacy for Governor. I believe in the potential of our state and its people, and I am committed to making Delaware the best place to live, work, and raise a family for generations to come,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. “I’m proud of my record of innovative ideas like leveraging public-private partnerships to help students in need through the Basic Needs Closet, creating the Behavioral Health Consortium, and managing Delaware’s robust pandemic recovery, and I'm ready to lead on day one."
Current Delaware Governor John Carney endorsed Hall-Long shortly after she initially announced her candidacy in September of 2023.
Hall-Long will now face fellow Democrats Matt Meyer and Collin O’Mara in the First State's Democratic Primary. As of April 16th, there are currently no Republicans filed to run for the office of Governor, according to the Delaware Department of Elections website.
Delaware's Primary Election is slated for September 10th, 2024.