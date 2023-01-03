DOVER, Del.- Lydia York was sworn in as Delaware's Auditor of Accounts Tuesday afternoon at Delaware State University.
York will take the reigns from Dennis Greenhouse.
Greenhouse temporarily took office in October after former auditor, Kathy McGuiness, resigned followed an official misconduct scandal.
She is the first African American woman to be elected to an executive office in Delaware.
York said she wants to thank "the staff that stayed through the worst of things, and are still there."
"I am looking forward to getting to work, moving the office forward and stepping into the role," she said.
State representatives and senators will be sworn in on Jan. 10 at Legislative Hall in Dover.