DOVER, DE - An earthquake centered in New Jersey sent rumblings across the northeast Friday morning, with the effects felt as far south as northern Delmarva.
According to the USGS, the 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered near Lebanon, New Jersey, about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia.
Kent County neighbors in Dover. Smyrna, and surrounding areas reported in to WBOC that they felt the effects roughly 115 miles from the epicenter.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.