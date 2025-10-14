Main entrance to Wicomico Civic Center parking lot to close for renovations

SALISBURY, Md. - County officials say the Glen Avenue entrance to the Wicomico Civic Center parking lot will close Wednesday, Oct. 15, as part of ongoing renovation work at the venue.
The closure is expected to last about a month. During that time, visitors are asked to use the Memorial Plaza or North Park Drive entrances and follow posted wayfinding signs.
County officials say the doors to the Normandy Arena and box office will also remain closed. Starting Monday, Oct. 20, box office operations will move temporarily to the reception area in the main office. Visitors should enter through the doors labeled “Offices, Midway & Danang Rooms.”
The Wicomico Civic Center says the upgrades are aimed at improving accessibility and visitor experience.