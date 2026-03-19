CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal has announced the arrest of a Cambridge man on multiple charges including arson after authorities say he burned down a home following an argument with one of the people living there.
The Fire Marshal’s Office says that Patrick Ryan Gifford, 28, is accused of setting fire to a house on Race Street on Aug. 27, 2025 at about 10:15 a.m. It took 36 firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control.
Five people were displaced as a result and the Fire Marshal estimated total damage to the two-story home at $250,000.
On Thursday, March 19, Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested Gifford at his home in Cambridge. Gifford was previously indicted earlier this week on charges of Arson 1st Degree, Attempted Arson 1st Degree, Malicious Burning 1st Degree, Malicious Burning 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000.00 and three counts of Reckless Endangerment.
Gifford was taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center. If convicted of all charges, Gifford faces a maximum penalty of over 95 years incarceration and/or $123,000 in fines.