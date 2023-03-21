SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Selbyville Police Department has arrested of a man for reportedly attacking an officer inside a patrol vehicle yesterday.
Police say Anselmo Chun-Niz, 25, attempted to ambush the officer for unknown reasons while the officer was parked in a fully marked police cruiser at the Selbyville Police Department on Church Street. Chun-Niz allegedly opened the driver door of the car and began to assault the officer and resist arrest.
Chun-Niz was taken into custody and brought into the Police Department where he reportedly continued to resist arrest. He was charged, arraigned, and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution.
Chun-Niz has been charged with:
-Resisting Arrest
-Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer
-Disorderly Conduct