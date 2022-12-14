WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing and assaulting a woman at her home in November.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that a burglary and assault happened at a home in the 700 block of N. Westover Drive back on Nov. 14. The victim told officers that the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Lenord Akeem Pompilus, allegedly had forced his way into her home and assaulted her.
Pompilus had three outstanding warrants for his arrest including one for assault and tow bench warrants for violation of probation. An arrest warrant was issued for Pompilus.
On Dec. 2, Pompilus was found at a home on Westover Dr. He was found to be in possession of a black bag that had 4.42 grams of crack cocaine, (17) Oxycodone pills, 17.18 grams of marijuana, 4 bags of heroin/ fentanyl, and a digital scale, according to the sheriff's office. Based on the totality of the circumstances, it is believed that Pompilus possessed all of the substances with the intent to distribute the same.
Pompilus was served with the four outstanding warrants for his arrest and released to the Wicomico CountyDetention Center and held without bond.
Pompilus was charged with burglary third degree and assault second degree for the original incident on Nov. 14. Pompilus was also charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin/ fentanyl, 3 counts of possession with the intent to distribute a narcotic, 1 count of possession with the intent to distribute, 4 counts of possession non cannabis and 1 count of possession cannabis greater than 10 grams for the arrest on Dec. 2.