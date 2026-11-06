EASTON, Md. - Police arrested a man after he allegedly caused destruction along Harrison Street.
Easton Police Department says it arrested 24-year-old Nicolas Fluharty, of Easton.
Police say on Nov. 6, after 4 a.m., officers on patrol started seeing potted plants, gourds, and pumpkins smashed along the sidewalk and roadway of Harrison Street in the downtown area. Officers began removing debris from the road and found more damage, including a torn Waterfowl Festival sign, decorative scarecrows, and a shattered window to the Avalon Theatre.
Investigators used the town's security cameras to capture images of more damage, including a strand of green lights from a town utility pole. Police say the suspect was also seen throwing a pumpkin at the front door to the Town municipal building, however the door was not visibly damaged. Police identified the suspect's clothing using the surveillance video.
Easton Police identified the following victims of the incident:
- The Town of Easton
- The Waterfowl Festival, Inc.
- The Avalon Foundation
- Kyle Edward Fine Jewelry
While officers were canvassing the area, police say another officer saw a vehicle driving very fast and causing excessive loud noise from the exhaust. The officer stopped the vehicle in the Wawa parking lot.
Police say the driver, Fluharty, matched the description from the surveillance video and had remains of pumpkin seeds and pulp on his clothes. Officers say Fluharty tried to mislead them by giving a false name, but officers were familiar with him and properly identified him as Nicolas Fluharty.
Fluharty was charged with the following:
- (4-counts) Malicious Destruction of Property
- Several driving offenses to include driving on a suspended & revoked license
Fluharty was given copies of his charging documents and released to the Talbot County Central Booking facility.
Investigators are asking anyone who believes they are also a victim of this incident to contact Easton Police Department.