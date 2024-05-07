Javon Johnson, 19, of Dover

Photo: Dover Police

DOVER, DE.- A man has been arrested for a shooting in Dover on Monday.

Dover Police say Javon Johnson shot at a car near Harmony Lane that had a 20-year-old woman inside around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say the woman was not injured.

Officers say the 19-year-old Dover man was arrested inside an apartment on Harmony Lane.

Investigators say a search of the apartment found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun.

Johnson was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned.

Johnson was committed to SCI on $26,000 cash bail on the following charges:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree