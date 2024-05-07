DOVER, DE.- A man has been arrested for a shooting in Dover on Monday.
Dover Police say Javon Johnson shot at a car near Harmony Lane that had a 20-year-old woman inside around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say the woman was not injured.
Officers say the 19-year-old Dover man was arrested inside an apartment on Harmony Lane.
Investigators say a search of the apartment found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun.
Johnson was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned.
Johnson was committed to SCI on $26,000 cash bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree