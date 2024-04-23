GEORGETOWN, DE.- A man has been charged in connection to a burglary and theft in Georgetown.
Delaware State Police say a person entered a storage container at a home on Lewes-Georgetown Highway in Georgetown in late March. They say the suspect took a 4-wheeler, mini-bike, and several power tools.
On April 18th, detectives say they learned that lawn and garden equipment were stolen from a 66-year-old woman’s home on Prettyman Road in Georgetown.
Investigators say Frank Montgomery of Lincoln was revealed to be the suspect in both incidents.
On Monday, Montgomery was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on his own recognizance.
The 32-year-old faces:
- Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)
- Theft over $1,500 (Felony)
- Theft under $1,500 where the Victim is over 62 (Felony)
- Theft under $1,500
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree