COPPER THEFT GRAPHIC

LAUREL, Del. - A North Carolina man has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper wire from a solar field construction site he worked at.

Delaware State Police arrested 41-year-old Gerardo Carmona Hernandez, of Shannon, North Carolina.

Investigators say on June 8, around 7:45 a.m., a theft was reported at the 8000 block of Woodland Ferry Road. Troopers say between June 4 and June 8, nearly 2000 feet of copper wire valued at $26,000 was stolen.

Troopers say Hernandez scrapped the copper wire on June 5 and June 8 at Fitzgerald’s Salvage and Recycling in Lincoln.

State police say Hernandez returned to Fitzgerald's on June 8, where troopers at the scene ran a computer check showing he did not have a valid driver’s license and his truck was uninsured.

Man arrested for theft of copper wire from solar field project in Laurel

Gerardo Carmona Hernandez, 41, of Shannon, North Carolina

(Courtesy: Delaware State Police)

Hernandez, who was an employee of the solar field construction company, was arrested, charged with the following, and released on his own recognizance.

  • Theft over $1,500 (Felony)
  • Theft by False Pretense over $1,500 (Felony)
  • Selling Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)
  • Attempt to Sell Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)
  • Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree
  • Falsifying Business Records – 2 counts
  • Driving without a Valid License
  • Failure to Have Required Insurance
  • Several Traffic Offenses

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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