Man arrested for theft of copper wire from solar field project in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - A North Carolina man has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper wire from a solar field construction site he worked at.
Delaware State Police arrested 41-year-old Gerardo Carmona Hernandez, of Shannon, North Carolina.
Investigators say on June 8, around 7:45 a.m., a theft was reported at the 8000 block of Woodland Ferry Road. Troopers say between June 4 and June 8, nearly 2000 feet of copper wire valued at $26,000 was stolen.
Troopers say Hernandez scrapped the copper wire on June 5 and June 8 at Fitzgerald’s Salvage and Recycling in Lincoln.
State police say Hernandez returned to Fitzgerald's on June 8, where troopers at the scene ran a computer check showing he did not have a valid driver’s license and his truck was uninsured.
Hernandez, who was an employee of the solar field construction company, was arrested, charged with the following, and released on his own recognizance.
- Theft over $1,500 (Felony)
- Theft by False Pretense over $1,500 (Felony)
- Selling Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)
- Attempt to Sell Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)
- Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree
- Falsifying Business Records – 2 counts
- Driving without a Valid License
- Failure to Have Required Insurance
- Several Traffic Offenses