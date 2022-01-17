WYE MILLS, Md.- The Talbot County Sheriff's Office has arrested a West Virginia man on multiple child sex charges.
The Sheriff's Office said that in December 2021, detectives learned that 52-year-old Joseph Kevin Cook sexually abused a child over the course of five years in Wye Mills.
Cook, 52, of Bayard, West Virginia, an arrest warrant was issued for Cooking charging him with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, sexual abuse of a minor, and related charges.
On Dec. 13, 2021, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cook. Detectives requested the assistance from members of the United States Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in locating and arresting Cook. On Jan. 3, 2022, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Cook in West Virginia on the outstanding warrant.
Cook was transported to the Grant County, West Virginia Detention Center where he is being held pending extradition back to Talbot County.