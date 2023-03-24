SALISBURY, Md.-An investigation in Wicomico County resulted in the arrest of Jose Antonio Perez-Santana.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says it received a complaint that someone had been raped in September 2022. On March 21, a search and seizure warrant was authored for a home on the 300 block of Penn Street in Salisbury. Officials say that search resulted in the recovery of evidence. Perez-Santana was served an arrest warrant and taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center. He has been charged with Rape 1st Degree, Rape 2nd Degree, Sex Offense 3rd Degree, 2 counts of Sex Offense 4th Degree, assault 2nd Degree, stalking, false imprisonment, and dangerous weapon conceal.
Perez-Santana is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.