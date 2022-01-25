DENTON, Md.- Authorities are investigating a Monday afternoon house fire near Denton that put a man in the hospital with serious burns.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a two-story home located at 10589 Knife Box Road.
The Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company responded to the blaze, which took nearly an hour to get under control.
The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the structure and another $20,000 in damage to its contents.
Deputy state fire marshals said that during the fire a 51-year-old man sustained second- and third-degree burns to his face, arms, and hands. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center via Trooper 6.
The fire's cause and area of origin remain under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.