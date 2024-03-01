HARTLY, DE - Delaware State Police have arrested a man on various drug charges after they allegedly stopped him driving a scooter on the wrong side of the road in Hartly.
According to police, on Thursday, February 29th just before 3 p.m., a trooper saw a scooter going east in the westbound lane of Judith Road. The officer stopped the driver, Trevor Thompson, who then consented to a pat-down, according to authorities. Police say the officer felt a large item in Thompson’s pocket which was allegedly revealed to be about 30 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine. Police say Thompson was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thompson was arrested on the following charges before being released on a $10,150 secured bond:
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
-Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Traffic Offense