QUEEN ANNE’S Co., Md. - The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff has announced the arrest of a 23-year-old Essex, Md. man after they say he contacted a local child for sexual purposes.

Police say they first received a report from a Queen Anne’s County parent on Aug. 30, who alleged that an unknown man had contacted their child who is under the age of 12.

Following an investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Jamie Lee Overton, 23, on the following charges:

-Sexual Solicitation of a Minor 

-Child Pornography (2 counts) 

-Obscene Telephone Misuse (2 counts)

Jamie Lee Overton

(Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff)

Overton was taken into custody on Sept. 24 in Baltimore, according to police. He is currently held without bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call 410-758-6666.

 

