MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a crash that left a man dead after his car left the roadway Wednesday night.
Delaware State Police say on Feb. 11, around 11:50 p.m., an Audi A4 was traveling southbound on Legion Road when it failed to make a sharp curve in the road near Buttercream Hills, a private driveway.
State police say the car exited the west edge of the road and hit a concrete culvert pipe. The car went airborne and overturned before crashing into a row of trees.
Troopers say the driver, a 60-year-old man from Millsboro, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car during the crash. He died at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.