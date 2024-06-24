DEWEY BEACH, DE - The Dewey Beach Police Department has announced the arrest of a Maryland man on multiple charges after they allegedly found him intoxicated behind the wheel Sunday.
Police say they were called to the area of southbound Rt. 1 and Collins Street in Dewey Beach at about 6:45 p.m. on June 23rd on reports of a man unconscious behind the wheel. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found the driver of a black Nissan Altima unconscious with his foot on the brake and the vehicle in drive.
Police say they attempted to wake the man and observed signs of intoxication. When told to open the door, the suspect began lifting his foot off the brake and dragged an officer about 10-15 feet, according to authorities. The suspect continued to resist arrest, police say, but was eventually taken into custody.
Further search of the suspect's vehicle revealed a cooler with alcoholic drinks, THC vape pens, a large fixed-blade knife, a rifle, and a handgun.
The suspect, identified as Nicholas H. Pusey, 29, of Hebron was taken to the Delaware Department of Correction in lieu of a $41,850 cash bail on the following charges:
-Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (two counts)
-Felony Reckless Endangerment First-Degree
-Felony Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest
-Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence of Liquor/Drugs
The Dewey Police Department says no officers were injured during the incident.