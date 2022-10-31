DELMAR, Del. - Authorities say a 26-year-old man is in police custody after he barricaded himself inside a Delmar, Del. home - along with a woman and a toddler - for several hours Monday.
During a joint press conference held at the Delmar Police Department, Delaware State Police said the situation got underway shortly before 9 a.m., when a woman called police to report a domestic incident involving her boyfriend at a home on East Grove Street. Police said the 26-year-old boyfriend, who had a 2-year-old child in tow, had gotten into an argument with the girlfriend. Police said two gunshots were fired during the incident, but details related to that are still being investigated.
Police said the man was given multiple opportunities to comply and come out of the house but he refused. After several hours passed by, police said officers finally went inside the home, safely removed the suspect and took him into custody.
The 2-year-old and the man's girlfriend were unharmed, according to investigators.
Police said charges are pending against the man. Police have not yet released his name, but did say he is from the Church Hill, Md., area.
While the standoff was underway, several streets in the area were closed to traffic.
In a message to parents, Delmar Elementary School Principal Kirby Bryson said his school, located on the town's Maryland side, could continue with normal school operations and does not have to go into lockdown or a modified learning mode. However, because the incident is close to Delmar Middle and High School, students were dismissed early.