Man Injured in Milford Shooting

MILFORD, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night.
Milford Police say on Jan. 27, around 7:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 Block of North Street for reports of shots fired. Officers reportedly learned that one person was possibly struck, but was not at the scene.
A short time later, police say a 28-year-old man arrived at Bayhealth Sussex Campus with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Milford Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting are asked to contact Detective Richard DaFonte at Milford Police at 302-422-8081 ext. 5112 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/leave-a-tip.htm.