HARTLY, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night in Hartly.
Officials say a Ford F-350 was traveling northbound on Butterpat Rd., south of Bear Pond Rd., when the truck failed to negotiate a curve. The preliminary investigation revealed the unrestrained driver overcorrected and was ejected from the vehicle. Investigators believe the driver’s door was not properly secured at the time of the crash.
The unoccupied F-350 continued traveling northbound before coming to a stop in a field.
The driver, a 31-year-old man from Hartly, Delaware, died at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
The investigation remains ongoing by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with any further information is encouraged to reach out to the Delaware Police.