WILLARDS, Md.- A man was killed after he ran into a utility pole and irrigation system Thursday night in Willards.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that Kevin Michael Lewis was driving in the 8700 Block of Bethel Road around 8:30 p.m. when he drove off the road for unknown reasons.
Lewis then hit a utility pole before driving into a field and going through a wooden building used for crop irrigation, the sheriff's office says.
When Deputies arrived they found Lewis not breathing and suffering from injuries from the crash. Lewis died at the scene.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and assumed the investigation. The collision is still under investigation. If anyone has any information that may assist in this investigation, please
contact Deputy First Class E. Kolb at 410-548-4891.