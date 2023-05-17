SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County Judge has sentenced a man to Life without Possibility of Parole plus 3 consecutive life sentences for the sexual abuse and rape of a minor from January 2019 through December 2021.
Prentice Harris, 57, was convicted earlier this year of three counts Sexual Abuse of a Minor, three counts of First-Degree Rape, four counts of Second-Degree Rape, and related offenses. He was also determined to be a Sexually Violent Predator. The victim was under the age of 15.
Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County Karen M. Dean sentenced Harris to an additional 65 years of incarceration on top of the 4 life sentences.
“When children are sexually abused, there is no punishment that can serve to capture, in full, the devastation experienced by the survivors, which is often lifelong,” said Wicomico State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes. “Because of the diligent prosecution of this case, the courage of the survivor, and the strong sentence of the Court, we can take solace in the fact that this violent predator will never again be free to prey upon the children of our community.”