MILFORD, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after he was shot overnight Wednesday in Milford.
Police say that an 18-year-old man was shot in his left leg after an unknown rear passenger got out of a car and opened fire in the 500 block of Truitt Avenue. The victim ran from the scene.
The man was later found inside a home in the 500 block of West Street around 3 a.m., according to police. The man was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus were he was stabilized and later transferred to Christina Hospital for further treatment.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Investigators ask that anyone that has information about this incident is asked to contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302.422.8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to www.milfordpolicede.org./leave-a-tip or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) TIP-3333.