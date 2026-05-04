WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A Somerset County man was sentenced for criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter on April 24 following a plea hearing held on Jan. 12.
The incident happened on Sept. 2, 2024, around 10 p.m., when the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cottman Road in Allen.
Investigators say Jeffrey Garnett, 38, of Eden, was driving a Ford Lightning pickup truck when he hit a large tree. One passenger died at the scene.
According to investigators, Garnett was traveling at more than twice the posted speed limit and did not attempt to brake before the crash. Officials also confirmed that Garnett had consumed alcohol prior to the collision.
Garnett was sentenced to the maximum penalty of three years behind bars, with all but one year suspended. He will serve his sentence at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Upon release, he will be placed on supervised probation for three years with special conditions.