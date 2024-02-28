GEORGETOWN, DE - Randon Wilkerson, the man convicted of and sentenced to life for the brutal murder of Delmar Police Officer Keith Heacook, has filed an appeal with the Delaware Supreme Court.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, Wilkerson’s attorney Patrick Collins filed the appeal earlier this month. In December of 2023, Wilkerson was sentenced in Superior Court to two life sentences plus 212 years and 30 days behind bars for the killing of Cpl. Heacook. He was previously found guilty in October.
In his Superior Court trial, Wilkerson had waived the right to a jury trial, leaving the conviction and sentencing both in the hands of judge Craig Karsnitz.
Evidence, binders, and transcripts of Wilkerson’s Superior Court trial were sent to the Delaware Supreme Court for review this week, according to court documents, though a basis for the appeal was not immediately clear.
“While we regret that Cpl. Heacook’s family and fellow officers have to continue watching this play out in the courts, we are also completely confident in the strength of State’s position, the Superior Court’s ruling, and the conviction,” a spokesman for Attorney General Kathy Jennings told WBOC Wednesday.