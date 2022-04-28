NEW CASTLE, Del.- Authorities say a New Castle man wanted in a deadly stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been arrested in Salisbury, Maryland.
Delaware State Police obtained a warrant charging Frank Deshields, 52, with first-degree murder and weapons charges in the April 10 stabbing death of Michael White, of New Castle. The U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshields on Wednesday at a home on the 500 block of East William Street in Salisbury, Maryland, state police said. Deshields was charged as a fugitive of justice and he's being held in the Wicomico County Detention Center pending extradition to Delaware, police said.
Troopers were called to the Super Lodge motel on West Avenue in New Castle on April 10 for a report of a stabbing and found 45-year-old White outside the motel suffering from an apparent stab wound to his upper torso, police said. White was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.