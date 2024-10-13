CAROLINE COUNTY, MD - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office announced they have apprehended a man wanted in both Maryland and Delaware.
The Caroline County Sheriff's say they have apprehended 35-year-old Joshua Murphy. Murphy was the suspect engaged in an active search last week in Caroline County on two counts of theft as well as a charge of breaking and entering.
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday night that Joshua Murphy was observed by a Sheriff Deputy and a Trooper from the Maryland State Police operating a vehicle. When Murphy saw law enforcement, police say he drove into the driveway on Heritage Hills Lane and quickly fled on foot, leaving the truck to roll into the shed on the property.
After a short foot chase, state officials apprehended and arrested Murphy. He was taken to the Sheriff's Office and served with several warrants. He is at the detention center without bond, according to The Caroline County Sheriff's Office.