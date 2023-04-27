SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police are asking for help finding a Salisbury man wanted for an April Shooting.
MSP says that 45-year-old Timothy Lee Whaley Jr., was issued an arrest warrant for attempted murder. Whaley is identified as a 6-feet tall black man weighing about 190 pounds. Troopers say he is known to frequent Keene Avenue and Jersey Road in Salisbury.
On April 16, Whaley is accused of walking up to a home in the 500 block of Swan Road before shooting at a woman who was standing in the front yard around 4 p.m. No injuries were reported. Whaley and an alleged driver identified as 45-year-old Crystal Hutt of Salisbury, drove away.
Hutt was arrested on April 17. She is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence. She was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center before being released after posting $25,000 bail.
Whaley was also arrested in connection to a dog fighting ring in Seaford.
Whaley is wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators urge anyone with information about Whaley's location to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101 or the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region 443-669-3208. Callers will remain anonymous.
The case remains under investigation.