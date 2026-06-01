RIDGELY, MD– The State Fire Marshal's Office says a poultry farm storage building burned down after stored manure spontaneously caught fire May 30.

The Ridgely Volunteer Fire Company responded to 13414 Oakland Road around 7:30 a.m. to find a wood framed outbuilding engulfed in flames. Officials say it took 31 firefighters over an hour to control the fire, with no injuries reported.

The incident caused significant damage to the building and farming equipment inside, with officials estimating a $100,000 loss.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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