RIDGELY, MD– The State Fire Marshal's Office says a poultry farm storage building burned down after stored manure spontaneously caught fire May 30.
The Ridgely Volunteer Fire Company responded to 13414 Oakland Road around 7:30 a.m. to find a wood framed outbuilding engulfed in flames. Officials say it took 31 firefighters over an hour to control the fire, with no injuries reported.
The incident caused significant damage to the building and farming equipment inside, with officials estimating a $100,000 loss.