MARDELA SPRINGS, M.d. - Mardela High School announced it will be holding a special ceremony to honor National Wrestling Hall of Fame Coach Dion Johnson.
School officials say they will host an official naming ceremony for the Mardela Auxiliary Gym dedicated in Coach Johnson's honor on Jan. 21. The ceremony will take place before the Mardela Warrior's home wrestling match against Parkside High School.
Officials say Coach Johnson's impact extends beyond the mat. They say he has "inspired excellence, fostered character, and built a legacy of pride that continues to define Warriors athletics."
According to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Coach Johnson was a wrestler at Mardela High and Delaware State University. Johnson returned to Mardela at a business education teacher and wrestling coach. They say he has had 15 state place-winners and 6 state finalists. Johnson has won the conference sportsmanship award six times, mostly recently in 2018.