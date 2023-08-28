MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - The classrooms at Mardela Middle and High School are buzzing with anticipation and activity as the final touches are being made to their renovations.
John Wixted, known as "J.W." amongst his students and peers, is eager to start his fourth year teaching choir and theater in a brand-new classroom.
"This is the first time I'm teaching in a classroom with windows." he said.
"If this is just a preview, I can't wait to see what the rest of the school will look like in the coming years," he continued.
Principal Liza Hastings says students have been, and will continue learning amidst something of a construction zone. But Hastings says the hard work is already paying off. "Our community has been screaming for many years that we need an update," Hastings said. "Our community's going to be super excited," she continued.
While significant strides have been made, with high school classrooms, a cafeteria and auditorium now up and running, there is still a lot of work to do. Some students will learn in portable classrooms this year, as construction continues.
District officials say this is a roughly $75 million project with funding sourced from the County and State.
The District's Chief Financial Officer, Brian Raygor says there have been challenges related to the construction taking place at a still-functioning school.
"Getting into and out of the building for traffic and pedestrians was a challenge. The school did a great job in making safety a number one priority and ensuring that students can get from the building to the portables and back very safely," he said.
The renovation project is expected to reach its completion by Fall 2025.