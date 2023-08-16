DELAWARE- The Commissioner of the Delaware Human and Civil Rights Commission has become the first to announce his campaign for the 14th District in the State’s House of Representatives.
Marty Rendon’s announcement comes after former Speaker of the House, Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf announced he would not be seeking re-election.
Rendon has served on the commission for four years and is the chair of the commission’s legislative committee. Rendon said that a goal of the commission is to promote amicable relations" among all the citizens of Delaware, and said that he will fight to protect civil rights and ensure that Delaware continues to be a welcoming place for everyone.
Before working on the commission, he ran Congressional relations for UNICEF in
Washington for 25 years and worked on Capitol Hill in a variety of legislative positions, including serving on the staff of the House Rules Committee for eight years. He also was the Staff Director of the House Select Committee on Hunger.
“The 14th district has been fortunate to have the Speaker as its Representative in Dover," Rendon said. "l will apply my professional experience in legislation and advocacy to be a strong voice for the district and county in the General Assembly." He added that his service will be his "undistracted full-time job."
Rendon says some issues he would like to address include the preservation of the character and historic beauty of the district, addressing environmental concerns, working to remedy traffic congestion and provide more public transportation options, creating more affordable housing working with small businesses to address their needs and ensure their viability, providing more job opportunities, building upon the progress made in health care and attracting more specialist services to the area, addressing the increasing needs of the senior population, and working to provide the best educational opportunities for young people.
Rendon said he was announcing his campaign far in advance of the election next year in order to “spend time meeting with the community and listening to their concerns.” He says that he "wants to bring people together in a positive, issue-oriented campaign.”
He has owned property in Sussex County since 1985 and lives in the house he built-in 2005 in Rehoboth Beach.
The 14th district includes Lewes, Rehoboth, and Dewey Beach.