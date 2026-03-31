CAMBRIDGE, Md. -The Maryland Office of the Attorney General has announced no criminal charges will be filed in connection to a fatal police-involved shooting in Cambridge last fall.
AG Anthony Brown said Tuesday, March 31, that his office will not prosecute the officer involved in the September 4, 2025 incident near Seaway Lane and Riverview Wharf.
According to investigators, officers with the Cambridge Police Department were called to the Deep Harbour Estates neighborhood around 5:10 p.m. for multiple 911 reports of a naked, suicidal man chasing people with a knife.
When officers arrived, they encountered a man later identified as Ryan Garcy, who was armed with a knife. Police say an officer ordered Garcy to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. Instead, Garcy moved toward officers, shouting for them to shoot him, according to investigators.
Authorities say officers deployed tasers, but they were ineffective. Garcy then ran toward an officer while still holding the knife, ignoring commands to stay back, according to the Attorney General’s Office. When he got within a few feet, investigators say the Cambridge officer fired his service weapon, striking Garcy multiple times.
Officers immediately called for EMS and began rendering aid. Garcy was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive. The Cambridge Police officer was also injured during the encounter but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division reviewed the case for nearly seven months, concluding its investigation on March 25, 2026. After reviewing the evidence, the Attorney General’s Office determined the officer did not commit a crime under Maryland law, and no charges will be filed