MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has launched the latest funding cycle for the Kim Lamphier Bikeways Grant Program, making up to $2 million available for bicycle infrastructure projects statewide. This competitive grant program is aimed at building comprehensive bicycle networks, including enhancing connections between trails, roads, and key destinations like work, schools, and transit points.
The funding seeks to augment previous bicycle facility investments, support existing transportation initiatives at all government levels, and promote cycling as a safe and enjoyable transportation option. Applicants have until May 31, 2024, to submit their proposals through the program's online portal.
Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld emphasized the state's commitment to expanding bicycle infrastructure, noting that the initiative aligns with the goals of the Moore-Miller Administration to create safer, more accessible biking options. "This program helps us advance towards making Maryland the nation's leader in green transportation," Wiedefeld said.
The Bikeways Grant Program, established in 2011 and financed through the Maryland Transportation Trust Fund, has already allocated $38.3 million to 234 projects. This cycle offers additional funds for new local initiatives, covering up to 80% of reimbursable project costs, with the remainder to be funded through local contributions.
The program honors Kim Lamphier, an advocate who significantly influenced Maryland’s bicycle policy and environmental efforts. After her impactful career, the Maryland General Assembly renamed the program in 2020 in recognition of her contributions.
Further details about the grant, including project eligibility, past funded projects, and application guidelines, are available on the Kim Lamphier Bikeways Program website. The deadline for this grant cycle is 5:00 p.m. on May 31, 2024.