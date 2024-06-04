MARYLAND- Maryland’s shellfish aquaculture operations achieved a record harvest of 94,286 bushels of oysters in 2023, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR). This marks the highest yield ever reported for the state's growing shellfish farming industry.
In Maryland, shellfish farming businesses operate under two types of leases: submerged land leases and water column leases. Currently, the state leases 7,478 acres of its waters to 466 commercial shellfish operations. Of this total, 6,964.32 acres are designated for submerged land leases, while 514.16 acres are for water column leases.
In 2023, submerged land leases produced 66.6% of the total harvest, with water column leases contributing 33.4%. This record harvest surpasses the previous year's total of 94,257 bushels.
Despite the growth in aquaculture, the public oyster fishery still dominates the market, with 722,850 bushels harvested in the 2022-2023 season and 548,558 bushels in the 2021-2022 season.
The economic impact of Maryland’s shellfish aquaculture is estimated to be more than $13 million annually.
Maryland Shellfish Aquaculture Totals by Year (in bushels):
- 2023: 94,286
- 2022: 94,257
- 2021: 90,029
- 2020: 47,081
- 2019: 54,904
- 2018: 57,543
- 2017: 74,066
- 2016: 63,239
- 2015: 50,636
- 2014: 34,173
- 2013: 22,428