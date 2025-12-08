MARYLAND. – The Maryland Historical Trust has awarded more than $24 million in historic revitalization tax credits for 2026, state officials announced Monday. The funding is expected to leverage more than $137 million in additional private investment for 10 redevelopment projects across Maryland.
The projects include affordable housing, arts and cultural centers, and mixed-use commercial buildings with residential units.
“Throughout Maryland, we are fortunate to have many historic buildings that are irreplaceable examples of great design and craftsmanship,” Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rebecca Flora said in a statement. “Revitalizing these places supports communities, strengthens local economies and preserves the structures that tell our story.”
The Historic Revitalization Tax Credit program, administered by the Maryland Historical Trust, has supported more than $522 million in rehabilitation work since 1996. The investments have helped improve nearly 6,000 homeowner properties and almost 900 commercial historic structures statewide.
For the 2026 round, 18 applicants sought more than $56 million in credits for more than $230 million in planned construction. The 10 selected projects were chosen based on criteria that include federal rehabilitation standards set by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.
Several of the awarded projects – including the Moller Pipe Organ Co. Building, Washington Street School, the Heist Building and Shofer’s Furniture – include new housing components.
2026 award recipients (alphabetical by county and Baltimore City):
- Ambassador Theater, Baltimore City
- Buildings 50 & 54, Crown Cork and Seal Highlandtown Plant, Baltimore City
- Court Square, Baltimore City
- Shofer’s Furniture, Baltimore City
- 12 West Chase Street, Baltimore City
- Old Hyattsville Post Office, Prince George’s County
- Odd Fellows Hall, Talbot County
- Heist Building, Washington County
- Moller Pipe Organ Co. Building, Washington County
- Washington Street School, Washington County
More information and project photos are available at the Maryland Historical Trust website.