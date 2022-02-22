SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland Board of Education voted today to rescind it's mask mandate in school, leaving the choice up to individual school districts. Before it can be enacted, the General Assembly Joint Committee of Administrative Executive and Legislative Review holds their own vote on the matter, and no date has been set for that vote. Board member Dr. Vermelle Green says it's time to give the power back to local districts.
"They are led by very intelligent superintendents, very intelligent board members just as intelligent board members just as intelligent as we are, and I would like to think they would take the same steps to protect the children as we would," said Greene.
But others are not as convinced. Board member Rachel McCusker voiced her concern as many school districts are still experiencing "high" to "moderate" transmission rate, according to the CDC.
"I am concerned that if we move before we see more communities in the moderate transmission level and before we see what the new CDC guidance is we are going to see more staffing issues," said McCusker.
Back closer to home, Salisbury mom Tierra Murrary agrees, that masks should stay in school.
"I think that every child should have a mask on I think even the teachers should have a mask on because you never know who had COVID and it's still lingering around," said Murray.
Mom Elizabeth Scheerer says the mask mandate should have never existed.
"I think it's great that they're making it optional for kids to wear masks and leaving it up to the parents. I think that's how it should have been all along," Scheerer.
The board set a date of March 1 for when they would like to see districts make their own decision, but first it must be voted on by the AELR, and a date for that vote has not been set.