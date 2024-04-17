STEVENSVILLE, MD - In a legal battle over new striped bass regulations, local charter boat captains are turning to Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, for support. The controversy stems from a January announcement by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) regarding revised regulations for striped bass fishing.
Previously, anglers were allowed to keep two fish per person, each falling within the size range of 19 to 31 inches. However, the new rule permits only one keeper fish per person, limited to sizes between 19 and 24 inches. This change has prompted outcry from the Delmarva Fisheries Association and The Maryland Charter Boat Association, culminating in legal action.
The Delmarva Fisheries Association filed a lawsuit against the ASMFC, seeking to challenge the new regulations in a preliminary injunction. However, their initial court hearing on Friday, April 12 did not go well for the fishermen. The judge denied the preliminary injunction.
The judge ruled the case did not demonstrate the likelihood of success. Consequently, local charter boat captains, feeling the economic strain, are now seeking support from higher authorities.
According to Brian Hardman President of the Maryland Charter Boat Association, the impact on charter boat businesses has been severe, with a significant decline in bookings.
"It's been a significant decline. I've talked to all the charter boat members on there and we originally thought it was going to be a 45% to 50% decrease. It's more the line of 65% to 70%. I got a lot of charter boats now that are still in single digits. Guys that by now would have 65 trips, have booked 16," says Hardman.
In a joint letter addressed to the Attorney General and Governor Moore, Rob Newberry of the Delmarva Fisheries Association and Brian Hardman asked that Anthony Brown join them in this suit. They argue that while the judge ruled against the preliminary injunction, the potential economic harm caused by the regulations is undeniable.
"This is going to have an economic downturn on the tourism. Not only just the charter boats but all the businesses that are around these marinas that come down for the weekends, so hotels and restaurants," says Hardman.
He explained that getting the support from the Attorney General could give them another chance.
"We were hoping we were gonna get the injunction in order to proceed forward on the merits of it which we have good merits on the case, like why it's affecting us and what the ruling does. But with this one hurdle, if we can get over that it seems like we'll get our day in court."
When contacted for comment, the Attorney General's office declined to provide a statement at this time. The outcome of this legal maneuvering could significantly impact the future of striped bass fishing regulations and the livelihoods of those in the charter boat industry.