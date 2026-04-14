ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A major immigration bill passed in the final hours of Maryland’s legislative session is drawing strong reactions from both supporters and critics, continuing the debate over public safety, privacy, and the role of local law enforcement.
The Community Trust Act was passed on Maryland’s last day of the legislative session, April 13, and now heads to Governor Wes Moore for his signature. If approved, it would take effect immediately.
The legislation places new limits on how state and local law enforcement agencies interact with federal immigration authorities. Under the bill, jails cannot hold someone for immigration enforcement unless federal officials provide a warrant signed by a judge, and police and correctional officers are restricted from sharing certain information with ICE. It also limits the use of state and local resources for federal immigration enforcement in most cases, creating a uniform, statewide standard for how agencies handle those requests.
Lawmakers also approved the Data Privacy Act alongside the measure, which prohibits state and local agencies from sharing personal information such as driver’s license records, school data, and public benefits information for immigration enforcement purposes.
Supporters, including immigrant rights group We Are CASA, call the legislation a major step toward rebuilding trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities. They argue requiring a judicial warrant ensures due process protections and prevents people from being held based on administrative requests alone. Advocates also say limiting cooperation with ICE will make communities safer by encouraging people to report crimes and cooperate with police without fear of deportation. In statements, supporters say the changes will help families access schools, healthcare, and public services without fear.
The Community Trust Act builds on previous legislation aimed at banning 287(g) programs between ICE and local police.
Republicans, however, including State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, strongly opposed the legislation, arguing it could undermine public safety. In a statement, Carozza called SB 791 the “Community Betrayal Act,” saying it could increase the likelihood that individuals with serious criminal histories are released before federal authorities can act. Critics also argue the bill limits communication and coordination between local law enforcement and federal immigration officials, which they say could make it harder to remove dangerous individuals.
Some Maryland sheriffs, including Worcester County’s Matt Crisafulli and Wicomico’s Mike Lewis, have warned the policy could lead to a greater presence of federal agents in communities if local cooperation is reduced.
Opponents are also raising concerns about how the bill moved through the legislature. Carozza and other Republicans say lawmakers had limited time to review the legislation before final votes and argue the process lacked transparency, noting that multiple proposed amendments were rejected.
The bill now awaits action from Governor Moore. If signed, Maryland would join a growing number of states placing limits on local involvement in federal immigration enforcement, while the debate continues over how to balance community trust and public safety.