MARYLAND– The Maryland Vax Act is now law after Gov. Wes Moore (D) signed legislation to decouple the state's vaccination guidance from federal directives.
The new law authorizes Maryland's Department of Health Secretary to issue official recommendations for immunizations, screenings and disease prevention measures in the state.
The Governor's Office says the change will prioritize guidance from groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians over guidance from federal entities.
Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani says the Vax Act aims to protect public health.
“We will continue to have Marylanders’ backs by providing them with guidance and recommendations grounded in rigorous, evidence-based science.” Dr. Seshamani says.
This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decreased the number of recommended routine vaccinations from 18 to 11 on Jan. 5.
"Maryland’s vaccine policy will be led by science – not internet conspiracy theories," Gov. Moore said in a social media post. "We will protect our people, no matter how they voted in the last election."
The Governor's Office calls the Vax Act a direct response to Trump Administration changes and the latest in efforts to guarantee vaccine access for Marylanders.
Additional measures include requiring insurance to cover vaccines, authorizing pharmacists to administer flu and COVID vaccines and an immunization program for under-insured adults.