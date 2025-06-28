DORCHESTER CO., MD - Boaters in Dorchester County could soon see changes on Marshyhope Creek as the Maryland Department of Natural Resources weighs new speed zone rules.
The department is considering combining two existing speed zones (a seasonal zone and an all-times zone) into one continuous zone along the Marshyhope Creek, which feeds into the Nanticoke River. Under the proposal, the entire area’s speed limit would increase from a minimum wake zone to six knots year-round.
Officials say the change is aimed at making boating rules easier to follow and improving safety on the water.
The department is gathering public input as part of a broader scoping process to address local boating needs and impacts. Residents can submit comments through Aug. 3rd.
For more information or to submit a comment form, visit Maryland's DNR website.