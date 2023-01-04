Maryland Drug Dealer Sentenced to Life in Prison

BALTIMORE, Md. - A Baltimore/Cambridge man was sentenced for the murder of a woman and her child in 2015.
The Department of Justice says 39-year-old Andre Ricardo Briscoe, aka "Poo", of Baltimore and Cambridge has been sentenced to life in federal prison for federal drug distribution charges, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation to drug trafficking crimes, killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement and being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition.
Briscoe was convicted of those charges on June 8, 2022, after a 12-day jury trial.
According the facts proven at his trial, Briscoe conspired to distribute heroin, and planned to kill Jennifer Jeffrey to get the heroin.
Briscoe was aided by Kiara Haynes, 38, of Baltimore, who obtained the gun used in the crime.
Briscoe went to Jeffrey's home and carried out his plan to rob her of at least 80 grams of drugs. Briscoe murdered Jeffrey, shooting her in the wrist, shoulder, chest, and back of the head. Briscoe also killed Ms. Jeffrey’s child while he was in his bed by shooting 28 the child multiple times in the head.
On May 28, 2015, after a receiving a call for assistance, the Baltimore Police Department discovered Ms. Jeffrey and her child dead in their home.
Co-defendant Kiara Haynes, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for two counts of aiding and abetting the use and discharge of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and crime of violence, causing the death of Jennifer Jeffrey and her seven-year-old child.